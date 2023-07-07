The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GCCI) is set to meet its stakeholders on July 7 to discuss the final stage of a report on curbing the menace of building collapse, which has heightened in the national capital in recent months.

The industry said the report will be submitted to the Ministry of Works and Housing after the discussions.

The meeting follows an earlier meeting in May, when the Chamber met its stakeholders on the issue.

In an interview with Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GCCI, Emmanuel Cherry, highlighted the causes of the rampant building collapses in the country.

“As we speak now, there are three thematic areas that characterize the entire report: design failure, regulatory enforcement failure, and construction and supervision failure. These three major thematic areas characterize the entire report.

The report has been segmented into its blocks, and today, we want to add meat to the entire recommendation,” Cherry said.

The most recent collapse occurred on July 4 in Assemblies, a suburb in the Ga South Municipality. Two people died in the collapse, including the owner of the building, Hannah Lomotey, who died on the spot. The building was meant to serve as a maternity and a health centre.