The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the claims made by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, that the real estate business in Ghana serves as a means for money laundering.

The association, in response to these allegations, has stated that it takes exception to the MP’s remarks.

GREDA vehemently denies the accusations and asserts that it maintains a close working relationship with important agencies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Additionally, they collaborate with other parallel state entities in their capacity as implementers of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, also known as AML (Act 749).

GREDA is thus demanding an immediate and unqualified apology from the lawmaker for making such claims without substantiated evidence.

Furthermore, they are seeking a retraction of the statements he made on the News File program aired on Joy News.

Below is GREDA’s full statement.

PRESS STATEMENT BY GHANA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS ASSOCIATION (GREDA)

Our attention has been drawn to a recent Broadcast aired on Joy F.M and Joy T.V. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 and also appearing in the mainstream electronic and print media, in which on the Program “Joy News File”, The Honorable, Sam George – Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram – made a very unfortunate and defamatory statement, to wit “REAL ESTATE BUSINESS IN GHANA IS MONEY LAUNDERING”.

We the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association take umbrage at this comment.

We wish to inform Sam George that we work closely with EOCO/ FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) as well as other parallel state agencies in their work as implementers of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, AML (Act 749) as amended. We continue to engage and collaborate with them by way of numerous workshops and seminars for GREDA members to build our capacity and ensure compliance with the law.

Members of our Association are hardworking Ghanaians who every day have to battle with the Economic conditions in the Country as every other business sector is doing.

Members of GREDA contribute significantly to the Economy, among others, we provide roofs over the heads of Ghanaians and this is helping to reduce the housing deficit. We also create employment for both skilled and unskilled labour in this country.

It is therefore an affront to our genuine hardworking members for this Honorable MP to make such an unguarded and irresponsible utterance without offering any proof whatsoever.

We demand an immediate unqualified apology and retraction of this unfortunate statement within 7 days of this press statement.

We, however, wish to serve him notice and notice is hereby served that we reserve our right to seek legal redress should he not retract his unfortunate comments and apologize accordingly.