A total of 1,086 people died in road crashes from January to June 2023.

The number is against 1,300 people who also died during the same period in 2022.

This was contained in a report on the road traffic crash and casualty situation provisional statistics for January to June issued by Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD).

Also, 7,807 people were injured in the period under review as against a total of 8,007 people who got injured from January to June in 2022.

Pedestrian knockdowns were 1,205 as against 1,356 in 2022 while vehicles involved in crashes were 11,763 as against 13,248 in 2022.

The total number of cases reported from January to June was 6,904 as against 7,687 in 2022.

