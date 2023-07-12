Guaranty Trust (Bank) Ghana Ltd in collaboration with its parent company Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), is set to hold the 2023 Autism Workshop and Consultations in Ghana as part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives.

This year’s programme is themed “Empowering Voices for Autism”, to promote inclusivity and self-advocacy for persons on the Autism Spectrum. The aim is to set this programme as a reference point for autism advocacy and

intervention in Africa, providing support and empowerment to thousands of people with neurodevelopmental disorders.

The maiden edition of the Consultations was held over a five (5) day period in Accra in 2022 working with specialists, consultants and partner organizations from Canada, United States, Nigeria, and Ghana.

The Consultations, in a clinic setup, saw families coming in to see the various line up of Speech Therapists, Behaviour Analysts, Occupational Therapists, Psychologists and Special Education Needs Specialists.

The activities for this year will begin with a workshop on the 1st of August, 2023 at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra-Ghana, and consultations will last from August 2nd to 5th, 2023 at the same venue.

The Free Workshop and Consultation will be led by a team of carefully selected specialists from within and outside Africa with years of experience.

The workshop seeks to train, empower and educate caregivers (parents, guardians, teachers etc.) on the effective management of people, most especially children, living with these disorders.

It will also feature lectures, discussions and breakout sessions carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in people living with Autism whilst also creating a platform for persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families to connect and share ideas with subject-matter experts on different aspects of ASD including its nature and management.

Commenting on the 2023 GTBank Autism Workshop, Thomas Attah John, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd, said, “last year, we held the first Autism consultations in Ghana because we believe that as a responsible bank, we need to touch areas that receive very little to no attention.

It was a humbling experience having all those wonderful children come through and engage our professionals.

He further stated that “Society thrives when diverse individuals with their distinctive voices, perspectives, and cultures are welcomed and celebrated. It is therefore important that persons on the ASD spectrum are given the chance to succeed and also empowered to experience life to its fullest.

We are excited about the evolving insights on the management of Autism and remain committed to ensuring that more and more persons with ASD are able to find their voice and embrace their uniqueness whilst contributing meaningfully to society.”

He encouraged all individuals, parents and caregivers of people living with Autism to attend the free 5-day program at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) from 9am to 5pm each day and benefit from the wealth of experience and expertise it offers.