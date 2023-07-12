Ghana’s remarkable digital transformation journey has become a benchmark for many African nations.

Driven by factors such as enhanced internet accessibility, a thriving mobile telecommunications market, and the government’s unwavering commitment to growing the country’s digital economy, Ghana stands as a shining example of digital advancement in the region.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise that major global tech giants have chosen Ghana as their preferred location for African headquarters and research labs.

Among the pioneers in championing Ghana’s digital revolution is MainOne, who entered the Ghana market in 2010 with the goal of supporting digitization of the country and providing quality telecommunications services to enterprises. Through substantial infrastructural investments and expansion projects, MainOne has significantly contributed to improving broadband penetration and driving the nation’s digital advancement.

The role of Data Centers in driving digital growth in Ghana

MainOne’s commitment to Ghana’s digital acceleration took a significant step forward in June 2021 with the launch of MDXi Appolonia, a state-of-the-art, Uptime Certified, Tier III data center in Accra. This cutting-edge facility was purpose-built to cater to the rising demand for colocation and cloud services in Ghana’s thriving digital landscape. MDXi Appolonia data center also introduced Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure platform in-country, providing customers with a seamless, single-vendor solution for deploying their applications both on the Cloud and on-premises.

One of the most significant contributions of MDXi Appolonia is addressing the crucial issue of data sovereignty. By offering secure and compliant data storage within Ghana, the data center allowed businesses safeguard critical data locally while adhering to the country’s regulations. Two years on, the facility has gained recognition as Ghana’s most certified data center, boasting industry-standard certifications such as TCCF, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001.

Since the launch of this facility, its direct impact on the country’s digital ecosystem has not been hard to miss, from improved resiliency and reduced latency to improvement in internet user experience in Ghana. Perhaps the best way to underscore the importance of MDXi Appolonia to Ghana is to take cognisance of its internet penetration figures, which rose from 46.5% in 2021 to 71.94% as of May 2023 as reported by the National Communication Authority, Ghana. These statistics serve as a compelling testament to the pivotal role of MDXi Appolonia in driving Ghana’s digital progress and fostering greater connectivity and accessibility for its population.

Shaping Africa’s Interconnectivity Landscape: MainOne hosts AfPIF 2023 in Accra, Ghana

The Internet Society (ISOC) has set ambitious targets for connectivity and peering in the country. These targets include increasing the number of networks connected to the Ghana Internet Exchange, the amount of traffic exchanged, and establishing Ghana as a regional hub for peering and interconnection. MainOne actively supports Ghana’s digital aspirations and is set to host Africa’s peering community at the prestigious Africa Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) holding Accra City in August 2023, where they will be sharing enlightening discussions and insights on Africa’s internet infrastructure, interconnection, peering, and traffic exchange opportunities. The conference will also garner international visibility for Ghana, attract more players to the country’s digital ecosystem, and facilitate knowledge sharing and networking among peers.

Powering Ghana’s Digital Future

The Ghanaian economy continues to demonstrate resilience and capacity for growth, with increased demand for efficient and reliable technology solutions to service this market. The acquisition of MainOne by Equinix, the world’s leading digital infrastructure company, in 2022 has further strengthened Ghana’s digital landscape by delivering a wider access to global and regional markets, connecting businesses to a vast network of 248 data centres in 71 metros and 32 countries.

MainOne’s impact extends beyond digital infrastructure in Ghana. As Ghana forges ahead in its path of digital transformation, MainOne’s contributions to infrastructure development, job creation, and knowledge sharing are paving the way for a prosperous digital future. With MDXi Appolonia at the forefront, Ghana is well-positioned to embrace the countless opportunities that the digital revolution offers.

