First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, says it will be unfair to blame the Minority for the supposed stifled government business in Parliament.

Absenteeism of MPs became worse last week compelling the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, to task the leadership of both Caucuses to act responsibly in ensuring their members are present in Parliament for business activities to take place.

The House on Thursday, July 20, had to adjourn sittings due to lack of quorum.

Both Caucuses accused each other of deliberately stifling parliamentary work.

While speaking on Joy FM’s current affairs program, News File, over the weekend, the Bekwai legislator said that the Majority members can form a quorum in the absence of the Minority, so he would not blame the Minority for the failure to do business in the House.

“Assuming just for the purposes of argument that the Minority decides not to come to Parliament for the rest of the year, the Majority has sufficient numbers to do business in the house.”

“So, I will not blame the Minority for any failure to do business. I am saying that if there is a failure to do business, it is because Members of Parliament need 92 members to be present, and we need 138 members to take a decision. In each situation, the Majority has the numbers.”

The Minority has been boycotting parliamentary sittings in solidarity with the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, who is undergoing criminal trial for forgery and perjury.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said that the Minority’s actions are a breach of the Standing Orders of the House.

The Minority members of the House also accuse the Majority members of abandoning Parliament to join the campaign team of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia across the country.