Members of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups have suspended their planned picketing at the premises of the Finance Ministry, to demand payments of their outstanding principals and coupons.

This comes after government’s payment of all outstanding matured coupons and principals owed the group.

The group, made up of the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum and the Individual Bondholders Association of Ghana, had earlier lamented that government had failed to honour a Memorandum of Understanding meant to guide the agreed payment plan.

Leadership of the group had said the inaction of the government had saddled their members with untold hardships.

The group had warned that it will picket each day from today, July 11 till the grievances of the lives at stake are addressed, but the decision has been reversed.

“Victory has been brought to our doors with Government announcing at 11:40 pm yesterday of its payment of all outstanding principals and coupons and a commitment to honour the MoU of 16th May 2023.”

“Considering this development, the joint steering committee of the IBF and IBHAG has decided to suspend the march and picketing unless the Government breaches its commitment again. We remain indeed angry, but we choose to exercise extreme self-control, provided that the Government continues to fulfil its obligations promptly as agreed”, the group said in a statement.

Click here to read the full press statement