The former President, John Dramani Mahama, and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have stormed Parliament ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for the re-elected Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Amidst the preparations, the Minority Members of Parliament were seen dressed in white apparel, symbolizing a significant occasion.

However, the Majority Members of Parliament were still in the process of taking their seats in the chamber ahead of the highly anticipated swearing-in.

The attendance of the NDC flagbearer and the NDC leadership underscored the importance and significance of the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony serves as a crucial moment in affirming the mandate of James Gyakye Quayson as the elected Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Gyakye Quayson was successfully re-elected in a by-election for the Assin North constituency, garnering 57.56 percent of the total votes cast.

He secured 17,245 votes, defeating Charles Opoku of the NPP, who received 42.15 percent of the votes, and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), who garnered a mere 0.29 percent.