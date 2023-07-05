The leadership of Organized Labour will meet the National Labour Commission (NLC) today, July 5, to discuss their intention to strike on July 10 over the dismissal of three of their union leaders by Sunon Asogli.

The meeting comes after the first meeting between leaders of Sunon Asogli Power Limited, Organized Labour, and the NLC on July 4 ended inconclusively.

Speaking to Citi News, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah, said the outcome of the negotiations would determine their next line of action.

“We are confident that the engagement will lead to an amicable resolution, and once it is reached, then there’s no need for a strike. So we are confident that the engagement will yield something positive. If not, of course, you know what will happen,” the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress said.

The union leaders’ appointments were terminated after joining the Ghana Mine Workers Union, which operates under the umbrella of the TUC.