A meeting between Organized Labour, Sunon Asogli Power Limited, and the National Labour Commission on the dismissal of some staff of the power company has ended without a resolution.

Organized Labour is set to begin an industrial action on Monday, July 10, due to the inconclusiveness of the meeting.

Organized Labour believes that the company’s actions are against the labour laws in the country, and their efforts to demand the reinstatement of their members have been unsuccessful.

Addressing the media, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, indicated that their strike notice remains in effect pending the outcome of a meeting between the two groups on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

“We have agreed to meet tomorrow morning to discuss the issues that arose between us, and we are confident that once the parties agree to meet, we should be able to find an amicable solution to this impasse.

“The strike is still on, and if our demands are not met by July 10, we will strike. However, if we reach an amicable solution, there will be no need for a strike. We are confident that we will reach an amicable solution, and if that is not the case, we will strike.”