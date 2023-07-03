The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it will engage its stakeholders on ways to intensify vehicle maintenance education for commercial drivers.

The Authority has noted that road crashes involving burst tyres are rising rapidly, a situation it has described as worrisome.

Speaking on the heels of a road crash which occurred on Sunday on the George Walker Bush highway, leaving 3 people dead and others injured, the Public Relations Officer for the National Road Safety Authority, Pearl Adusu Sateckla, noted that the Authority will present its findings from the incident in due course.

“We will go to the scene and conduct preliminary investigations to ascertain the actual root cause of the crash. However, according to media reports, we believe that it was caused by a burst tyre. We have also seen an increase in the number of tyre-related crashes in recent years. This is why we started the tyre safety campaign as part of our Stay Alive safety campaign two years ago.”

“Quickly, we will discuss thoroughly what we should do about tyre safety education as part of road safety management.”

Three people were confirmed dead after a 23-seater Sprinter Bus with registration number GR-6046-21 carrying passengers from Ablekuma to Kasoa burst one of its back tyres resulting in a fatal crash on Sunday morning.