In a dynamic move towards strengthening its advocacy work in the climate and environmental space, the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) has organized a Strategic Team Meeting to develop a 5- year strategic plan.

The organization reviewed its previous strategic plan to draw lessons and aspirations for the new one. As part of the new phase, the vision and mission statements were revised.

The key issues discussed include their SWOT Analysis, Theory of Change, Logic Framework and M&E Plan. The workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of the SYND team with the ability to measure impacts, track progress, make data-driven decisions, and place emphasis on solution-oriented approaches.

This training was facilitated by SYND’s Board Chair, Dr. Jones Adu-Gyamfi, a Monitoring and Evaluation Expert from the University of Ghana and Vice Chair, Lotte Westermann, an International Development Consultant.

Armed with these valuable skills, SYND’s team is primed to invigorate their dedication to environmental conservation through their four program areas namely Climate Change, Biodiversity, Forestry and Energy.

As part of the new strategic direction, Mr. Solomon Yamoah, who hitherto was the Partnership and Networking Coordinator, has now been appointed to the role of Vice Executive Coordinator.

SYND’s commitment to professional development and innovation is at the core of its strategy. By investing in the skills and knowledge of its team members, SYND seeks to remain at the forefront of youth development initiatives with respect to environmental sustainability.

The organization’s leadership firmly believes that the combined impact of the training program and restructuring efforts will propel SYND to become more effective and efficient in the delivery of its mandate.

SYND aims to make a lasting difference in preserving the environment and contribute significantly to the global agenda of sustainable development.

SYND’s unwavering dedication to empowering youth, coupled with its strategic vision, positions the organization as a driving force in spearheading active youth participation in the implementation and achievement of national climate and environmental targets.

SYND is a youth-oriented NGO that promotes youth inclusion in the governance of the Natural Resources and Environmental (NRE) Sector. We work in four programmatic areas notably Climate Change, Biodiversity, Forestry and Energy Access.

It also convenes the Youth in Natural Resources and Environmental Governance (Youth-NREG) platform, which seeks to: Create space for knowledge learning and sharing among members on environmental actions and provide the opportunity for members to embark on joint advocacy in a concerted manner.