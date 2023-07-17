The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has denied allegations by the Minority Caucus in Parliament that it engages the services of land guards to protect its lands.

Minority members of the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament accused the government of engaging the services of land guards to retrieve and protect government lands indicating that it was a revelation made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale during a meeting with the Committee.

But the Ministry in response said it has only engaged the services of “Aynok Holding Limited, a registered limited liability company to assist in reclaiming encroached government lands,” and that particular “engagement has been in effect since 2012.”

Below is the Ministry’s full statement

GOVERNMENT DOES NOT ENGAGE LAND GUARDS – LANDS MINISTRY

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources by this Press Release refutes the allegations made by the Daily Post Newspaper and the Ghana web online news platform on the 17th, Day of July 2023, on a purported statement made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources captioned “Chief Director at the Lands Ministry reveals Ministry of Lands, Military and Police, have been contracting Land Guards” and “Government engages services of lands guards – Chief Director of Lands Ministry” respectively.

The Ministry would like to set the records straight that Government and for that matter the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources does not contract the services of land guards in its operations.

However, the Ministry through its agency, Lands Commission legally engaged the services of Aynok Holding Limited, a registered limited liability company to assist in reclaiming encroached government lands. This engagement has been in effect since 2012.

We wish to categorically state that Government and by extension, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources employs legal processes to reclaim all encroached state lands.

END

SIGNED

CHIEF DIRECTOR

MINISTRY OF LANDS AND NATURAL RESOURCES