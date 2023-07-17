A contestant on the fifth season of Citi TV’s music reality show, Voice Factory, Rigwello won the Golden Mic for the week 4 live performances of the competition on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The Golden Mic is awarded to the contestant who delivers the best performance of the week.

The week 4 of the live performances saw the contestants scintillate the audience and the judges with electrifying Hiplife and Afrobeats songs.

Rigwello, who respectively won the Golden Mic award with Bella in the first and second weeks of the competition, won the award on his own with a startling performance of “Mansa” by award-winning artiste Bisa Kdei.

His rendition of the song was so powerful and radiant hence was awarded the Golden Mic for his outstanding performance.

This is a major feat for Rigwello, and it is sure to boost his confidence as he continues to compete on the Voice Factory.

The other contestants in the competition are Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, AG Wilson, Princess, Bella, Kleos, Manuel, and Cielobee.

Legendary hiplife artiste Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, better known as Tic, was a guest judge on the night, co-judging with renowned sound engineer Fred Kyei-Mensah aka Fredyma and Edinam Bright-Davis.

Voice Factory is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show is not just a singing competition, but also a celebration of talent, passion, and the indomitable spirit of dreams. It is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.

It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.

Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Voice Factory at 6:30 p.m. on Citi TV!