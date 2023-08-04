The eighth week of live performances of the ongoing music reality show, the Voice Factory Season 5, is set to air on Saturday, August 6, 2023, on Citi TV.

After enchanting audiences and the judges with spectacular live gospel performances, the 11 contestants will on the Week 8 edition hypnotize again with a rendition of Reggae/Dancehall music.

They will be performing a variety of reggae and dancehall songs, including classics by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Vybz Kartel and Samini.

The judges will be looking for contestants who can deliver powerful vocals, stage presence, and charisma to win the Golden Mic award.

The Golden Mic is awarded to the contestant who delivers the best performance of the week. Rigwello, Bella, and CielloBee are among the contestants who have won the award.

Lourdes and Chris Kata will eloquently co-host the eighth week of the Voice Factory. The 11 contestants: Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, AG Wilson, Princess, Bella, Kleos, Manuel, Rigwello and Cielobee are poised to put up titillating performances.

The Voice Factory is a popular music reality show that has been running for five seasons. It is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.