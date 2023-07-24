The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) says trainees will today, Monday, July 24 begin receiving three months’ payment out of their five months outstanding allowances.

TTAG in recent times had lamented the negative impact of the non-payment of the allowances on its members stressing that it has made life difficult to cope with.

Speaking to Citi News, the president of the trainees, Jephthah Nana Kwame said government’s GH₵241 million released to stakeholders for disbursement is ready to hit the accounts of trainees.

“Right after our [press] release, we have had a series of engagements with the stakeholders again. We have been to GTEC, and then we went to the Student Loan Trust Fund. GTEC made us aware that they have received funds from the Controller and Accountant General, and they have made the necessary sharing…they have also sent it to the Student Loan Trust Fund. Right from there, we also went to Student Loan Trust Fund, and they also acknowledged receipt of the funds,” he said.

Jephthah Nana Kwame further urged stakeholders to continuously ensure the disbursement of the allowance to cover the rest of the outstanding payments.

“Like we said in the release the last time, we had covered more than four, five months and what they have at their end right now is to cover three months of the months we spent on campus from January.”

“The GH₵241 million covers the entire academic year. So once we have gotten three months, we expect that whatever processes it usually goes through before it hits our accounts should not go dormant or should not be suspended. We expect that it continues and subsequently, we get the rest.”