Three people were confirmed dead after a 23-seater Sprinter Bus with registration number GR-6046-21 carrying passengers from Ablekuma to Kasoa burst one of its back tyres resulting in a fatal crash on Sunday morning.

Several other passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

The vehicle which is said to have been speeding at the time of the crash, somersaulted three times on the George Walker Bush Highway around Awoshie Water Works.

According to eyewitness accounts, the police and ambulance have been at the scene to convey the deceased persons and injured to the hospital.

A witness told Citi News the driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt and attempted to flee the scene but was swiftly arrested by the police.