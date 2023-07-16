In response to the devastating flooding that occurred in the Ho municipality of the Volta Region on July 8, 2023, the Paramount Chief of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, has initiated a sustainability fund with a seed capital of Ghc150,000 donated by Sunon Asogli.

The primary purpose of this fund is to provide resources for the design and engineering of a more sustainable water passage system in the municipality.

Togbe Afede, during a working tour of the affected areas, acknowledged that the drains in the municipality have gradually become smaller over the years, while the size of Ho has increased. This situation necessitates the redesign and improvement of the drainage infrastructure.

Recognizing that the central government may not have the immediate resources to respond to the needs of the affected people, Togbe Afede emphasized the importance of establishing the fund to pool resources and complement the efforts of the local assembly in addressing the flooding issue.

“It is embarrassing that this (flooding) has happened in Ho again. I remember I visited some of these places the last time this occurred we promised to help rectify the situation.”