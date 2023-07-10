The National Food Suppliers Association says it will be left with no option but to resume its picketing if the government fails to honour its promise to pay them their money beginning July 17.

The Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong on Friday, July 7 assured that payment processes for food suppliers will commence on Monday, July 17.



Prior to this, members of the National Food Suppliers Association had picketed the National Food Buffer Stock Company for four days to demand their money for food items supplied to senior high schools across the country.



Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson for the Association, Kwaku Amedume said his members are hoping government honours its end of the bargain.

“The Minister met us on Friday and gave us some assurances, but it doesn’t mean that we left the place because of those assurances. We left because we believed that we have created much awareness in demanding our money from the government and the Buffer Stock Company has admitted its indebtedness to us and has promised to pay by July 17, and we hope the government is able to pay as it has promised.”