The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says it will work with the Ho Municipal Assembly to ensure that structures built on waterways are pulled down.

This comes after a 3-hour rainfall led to the overflow of major drainage systems, with many shops and residential areas having experienced the impact of the flooding. The situation forced some residents to seek shelter in the homes of others.

In an interview with Citi News, the Regional NADMO Director, Ivy Amewuga said her outfit is also assessing the extent of damage.

“My officers and I are on the grounds, and we are still taking the assessment report and then the necessary actions that need to be taken for the final results to help us know the total number of people that are affected.”

“As to the causes, we realised that some people had structures on waterways, and it is the duty of the Assembly to ensure that those structures are pulled down and so the action will begin, and we will follow closely to ensure that those structures are pulled down,” Madam Ivy added.