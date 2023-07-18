The Ghana Police Service has denied allegations by the Minority that it engages the services of land guards to prevent lands belonging to the Service from being encroached and uses same to reclaim encroached lands.

The Police Service in a four-point statement said those allegations are “false, baseless and unfounded, and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

Minority members of the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament accused the government, the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Armed Forces of engaging the services of land guards to retrieve and protect government lands indicating that it was a revelation made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale during a meeting with the Committee.

But the Police Service statement refuted the claims and said it is against the activities of land guards and has even recently “intensified its anti-land guard operations in communities affected by the activities of these land guards and this renewed effort will not stop until perpetrators of such illegal activities are brought to justice.”

