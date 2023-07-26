Despite numerous efforts to bridge the gender gaps in Ghana, many women still find it difficult to challenge gender stereotypes and venture into male-dominated areas.

The World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and the Innovation in Non-Traditional Vocational Education and Skills Training (INVEST) program have partnered to support young women in Ghana in exploring opportunities within the TVET space.

The program, known as the “So Me Mu” Mentorship Program, aims to bridge the gender gap in male-dominated Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sectors, empowering young women and fostering a supportive community for their professional growth.

The program primarily aims to connect young women pursuing careers in sectors such as energy, extractives, and construction with seasoned technical professionals for mentorship, guidance, and support.

The initiative also seeks to accelerate personal and professional development among mentors and mentees alike, creating a network of empowered female technical professionals.

The program is targeted at young women from Kumasi, Accra, and Takoradi and their environs.

Speaking at the launch event, Appiah Wiafe-Adofo, the Project Director of INVEST, emphasized the significance of supporting young women in breaking barriers in male-dominated fields.

He said, “The INVEST project ultimately wants to see young women occupying positions and/or creating businesses and job opportunities in sectors that are lucrative and traditionally dominated by men. To achieve this, we cannot ignore the social and cultural norms that have given way to barriers to entry into these spaces. We therefore believe that one of the surefire ways to counteract expected challenges is to support these young women with enabling support services such as mentorship.”

The “So Me Mu” Mentorship Program offers mentors the opportunity to volunteer their expertise and guidance for a minimum of three months. Mentorship will be facilitated through both face-to-face and virtual sessions, ensuring accessibility to young women in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

The Canadian government, through its Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP), has been a significant supporter of women’s empowerment and gender equality efforts in Ghana. Suzanne Stump, First Secretary (DEV) at the Ghana Program of the High Commission of Canada, praised the “So Me Mu” Mentorship Program as an innovative initiative in line with Canada’s goals for sustainable development and gender equality.

Stump said, “Mentorship is a powerful tool for successful women entrepreneurs and business owners, particularly those who have been trained in male-dominated fields, to pass on their knowledge and experience to young women who are just starting out. They can offer unique perspectives and help their mentees to avoid some common pitfalls. We look forward to hearing more about the mentorship program in the future.”

The collaboration between Canada and WUSC through the INVEST project aims to challenge gender stereotypes and create an enabling environment for young women to access decent work opportunities in non-traditional fields. By providing mentorship and support, the program seeks to empower a new generation of female professionals, contributing to enhanced economic empowerment and well-being in Ghana.

As the “So Me Mu” Mentorship Program gains momentum, stakeholders in the TVET sector, mentors, and mentees are optimistic about the positive impact it will have in breaking gender barriers and empowering young women to pursue lucrative careers in male-dominated fields.