Co-Owner of Malta Guinness Ghana Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has described elections as a “difficult” process even as a candidate running for a position unopposed.

She said this in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports after getting vetted by the Election Committee of the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections.

This year’s elections will be held at the Redaach Hotel in Tamale with the football administrator penned in as the only candidate running for the Women’s Football Club’s spot on the GFA Executive Council.

Despite being the sole candidate in the running for the top position, Oware-Mensah pointed out she isn’t out of the woods yet and needs to be cleared by the election committee first.

“Every election is difficult even when you are going unopposed it’s difficult because without seeing them-election committee- and they passing me, it means that am still not a candidate. After they pass me, then it means that am a candidate…which means that am an EXCO member automatically and awaiting to be sworn in.”

She added a call for more women to be part of football administration in the future stating,

“I believe hopefully we can have more women representation, more women to come on board.”

Aside from co-owning Berry Ladies, Oware-Mensah serves on the management committee of Ghana’s National Under 17 female football team, the Black Maidens.