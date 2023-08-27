The 2023 edition of the “This is Ghana Exhibition,” organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, concluded on a successful note with numerous exhibitors achieving satisfactory sales.

Running for two days from August 26 to August 27, the event took place at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Over the course of the two days, hundreds of exhibitors presented their products and services, allowing attendees to experience a diverse array of made-in-Ghana products through various sensory channels.

In total, more than 300 exhibitors participated in the event, showcasing their offerings to the public.

The exhibition provided a valuable platform for local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, research and manufacturing industries, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies in Ghana to highlight their indigenous products and services.

Throughout the event, thousands of patrons attended, with the exhibition open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily.

The primary objective of the exhibition was to redefine the perceptions surrounding indigenous product packaging, aiming to showcase the innovation and creativity within the local industry.

Citi TV/Citi FM offered patrons the opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant showcase of authentic Ghanaian products and services at the biggest trade fair and exhibition.

The former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Lindsay was there on the second day to grace the exhibition.

Miss Ghana 1990 and the 2020 presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku was also there.

“This is Ghana Exhibition” is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM and proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, Nalo Solutions, Pan-African Savings and Loans, SNV Ghana, and EK Brand Consult.