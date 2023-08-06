President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Evans Aggrey-Darkoh as the head of the Civil Service of Ghana. He replaces Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena.

Until his appointment, Dr Aggrey-Darkoh was the chief director at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said Dr Aggrey-Darkoh has 14 days to signal his acceptance of the appointment or otherwise.

“Pursuant to Article 193(1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993(PNDC 327), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the head of the Civil Service, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice from the Public Services Commission.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment,” the letter says.