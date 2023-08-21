Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has refuted allegations of being involved in the destruction of billboards and artworks linked to Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows claims by supporters of Kennedy Agyapong that Annoh-Dompreh was responsible for vandalizing campaign materials in his constituency in anticipation of the party’s special delegates congress.

But the lawmaker has vehemently denied any involvement in such actions. According to him, while he does not believe in Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions, he would never resort to such tactics to undermine his campaign.

In a statement addressing the issue during an interaction with the Parliamentary Press Corp, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh expressed his profound respect for Kennedy Agyapong and emphasized that he would never engage in activities aimed at tarnishing his image or campaign. He reiterated his commitment to political decency and fair competition within the party.

“I don’t know anything about this so-called matter and I feel a lot of pain because this is somebody that I respect, he is not an enemy and I don’t even do this to my opponents in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have their artworks all over Nsawam and how much more will I go about pulling down the artwork of my colleague Member of Parliament.

“This is not the first time they are throwing this allegation at me and I want to tell my colleague that I don’t have anything personal against him.”

He tipped the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be massively endorsed in the upcoming Special Delegates Congress of the NPP.

“If you zero in on what happened in Sunyani in 1998 and all the things that the other contestants have said, there are not going to be any surprises, it will be an emphatic endorsement for the most popular candidate and you know it is the Vice President and he is going to win hands down.”