The hottest topic currently in the Atiwa West Constituency in the Eastern Region revolves around the proactive actions of more than 80 taxi drivers.

They have boldly adorned their vehicles with posters of Samuel Awuah Dankwa, demonstrating unwavering support for him, as the ideal candidate to succeed the outgoing Member of Parliament for the area, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

Amoako-Attah, having served as the MP since 2010 has officially declared his decision not to seek re-election.

In contrast, these dedicated taxi drivers firmly believe that Samuel Awuah Dankwa, an enterprising individual not directly involved in government affairs, has made a remarkable impact on the community.

He has generously invested millions of cedis in supporting talented, yet underprivileged students in the region.

According to these taxi drivers, Samuel Awuah Dankwa, a native of Akyem Bomaa with a residence within the constituency, is easily accessible. Being a local, he is always available to attentively listen to the concerns of the people.

The taxi drivers maintained that if Samuel Awuah Dankwa is granted the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West Constituency, he can provide even more outstanding support to the residents.

Despite acknowledging that the constituency may witness fierce competition in the NPP MP primaries, they earnestly implored the delegates to choose a consistently available, approachable, respectful, and kind candidate.

They believe that this approachability is vital for understanding the issues faced by the community and effectively addressing them.

“If the delegates fail to select him as the rightful candidate, it will be a significant setback for the constituency. Among all the contenders we have heard about coming here, he stands out as the only candidate we are familiar with. He’s not only a resident of the constituency, but also the most accessible candidate”.

The drivers believe that Samuel Awuah Dankwa has convincingly demonstrated his suitability to lead Atiwa West, following the tenure of the outgoing Member of Parliament.

In an interview with the media, the drivers said, ”We, the taxi drivers are well aware of his substantial financial contributions to education through the Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation (ADEF) for the constituents. Almost every family in Atiwa West has benefited one way or the other from the benevolence of Mr Awuah Dankwa for the past 10 years. He has also been a strong benefactor to the NPP Party. Mr Awuah Dankwa was pivotal in the 2020 campaign that helped the NPP to stay in government. He led and fully financed a three-month house-to-house campaign with the youth of Atiwa West”.

“His commitment to this case predates his decision to run for Atiwa West, and we want to commend those who persuaded him to enter the race. We earnestly hope that the delegates will endorse him with a resounding 80% of the votes”.

They admonished the delegates not to be influenced with monetary offers to vote for a candidate who cannot deliver when elected.

“Nonetheless, we recognize that politics can be a contentious arena, and some experienced individuals may attempt to influence the process with monetary incentives. For the betterment of Atiwa West’s future, we implore the 393 delegates not to disappoint the over 40,000 voters in Atiwa West. If the other candidates who are currently serving in the Akufo-Addo administration offer you money, take it, but cast your votes judiciously for Awuah Dankwa.

Those candidates failed to support the constituents even after being in government for the past six years. We the people of Atiwa West love Mr. Samuel Awuah Dankwa. And want him to serve us as our MP, and so if the NPP wants to break the eight, then the delegates must elect him as the NPP parliamentary candidate. He is the only one who can drive up the votes of the NPP in the 2024 general elections”.