Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South in the Ashanti region, has made a significant political shift by moving from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp to that of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The MP, previously known for his allegiance to Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, announced this transition on Monday during a gathering of delegates organized by the former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The event took place at the auditorium of the Church of Pentecost in Konongo, where delegates from Asante Akim North, South, and Central constituencies in the Ashanti region were present.

Mr Asante-Boateng clarified that his decision was motivated by perceived disrespect from Dr Alhaji Bawumia’s team. He recounted an incident during Dr Bawumia’s campaign tour in the constituency when Hon. Isaac Osei and Nana Akomea requested him to extend a welcome to Dr Alhaji Bawumia’s campaign team in Juaso/Asante Akim South.

However, he expressed disappointment that none of the members of Team Bawumia reciprocated the gesture.

Despite being instructed to welcome Dr Bawumia, Mr Asante-Boateng shared that he was ignored and subjected to public ridicule by Team Bawumia, an action he considered disrespectful. It was this treatment that prompted his decision to switch his allegiance.

Addressing the delegates, he emphatically stated that he couldn’t continue to support those who showed him disrespect. He vowed to stand firmly by his choice to support Alan Kyerematen, regardless of the circumstances.

“You cannot disrespect me and expect me to follow you,” he told the delegates amid cheers.

The embittered MP stressed he would not turn his back on his own and that whether rain or shine, he would support Alan Kyerematen to the end.