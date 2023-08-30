The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) will today meet the National Labour Commission (NLC) over the stalemate between the association and the Ministry of Education.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department, under the directive of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has withheld the salaries of members of CETAG.

The group has been on strike since August 1 following the failure of the government to implement their conditions of service.

The NLC then directed the government to implement the agreed terms; which has however not been done.

The association has thus resolved not to suspend the strike until the government acts.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Monday, August 14, directed the government to immediately implement the agreed-upon terms of the conditions of service with the Association as the prolonged strike continues to disrupt the education sector.

The national president of the Association, Prince Obeng Himah in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on August 16, said the only thing that will get them to return to the lecture halls is assurance that they will be paid at the end of the month.

“We expect the government to as soon as possible implement our condition of service and no evidence will be stronger than seeing a validation that will guarantee us that we are going to get paid at the end of the month and if we can see that we have been validated to be paid the all-year-round compensation that we asked for if there is that assurance that our members are going to get the fifteen days leave if there is that assurance, there are concrete steps being taken to show how the staff audit report is going to be implemented, then we will gladly go back to the lecture halls.”