Momentum is gathering for the much-anticipated fair organised by Citi TV/Citi FM, dubbed ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The exhibitors have been grouped into two villages: Small Medium Enterprises villages and Ghana Enterprise Agency village.

The array of products on display is neatly and nicely packaged.

The atmosphere is charged with some electrifying music to entertain exhibitors, patrons and passers-by who may be attracted to walk into the forecourt to take a glimpse of the items on display.

Excited exhibitors who cannot wait to sell their products and services to patrons have started arranging their stuff under their various designated stands, while others are done arranging their stuff.

Patrons have started walking through the various stands to embark on window shopping and possibly bring out their wallets and purses to buy some of the items that they need in their homes or deemed fanciful outings.

Locally produced items displayed on the various stands include dressing bags, assorted seasoning, slippers of all different kinds, hats of different shapes and sizes, cosmetics, and clothing amongst others.

Interacting with some food processing exhibitors, they assured patrons that there were no additives in their products.

Exhibitors who are into clothing also indicated that their products have been infused with modern and traditional sense to suit the different tastes of patrons.

In an interview with Citinewsroom.com, Edem Adze Dzebu of Eagles Spices indicated that her natural products are affordable, calling on patrons to visit her stand.

“We use 100% natural spices, we have fish powder, kelewele [spiced fried plantain] mix, fish spices, turmeric, shrimp powder, ginger and powdered pepper. No added additives, you know these days, all these diseases such as High Blood Pressure, cancers and all that, we are very mindful of our produce. We also have baby foods, Our customers have told us they need seasoning for their jollof, so we are trying to come out with a jollof mix. Our seasoning gives you this natural flavour. We have all kinds of seasoning for your shito, soups, stews, rice etc.

The prices are really affordable, we have made it in such a way that any ordinary person can afford it. For our packaging, we are a bit flexible. We are calling on all patrons to come to our stand to buy quality products”.

Another exhibitor of Evergreen Blessed Enterprise, Blessed Jemima Atuahene, also assured that her skin care products are undiluted and they are safe for use.

“Here we have everything evergreen, we source our raw materials from the Northern sector, and we buy from the women cooperatives, so buying from us, you are helping another woman to get her daily bread. So we encourage everyone, where you are, whoever you are, to please come to Evergreen Blessed Enterprise. We have all your skin care products. We have African black soap shampoo, soothing massage balms, conditioners, and hair growth oil. It works wonders, and it’s able to grow the frontals of the hair so quickly.

“You are assured of healthy and bouncy hair. If you want to grow your hair, you have to be here. We also have lip balm, which is unique from other balms on the market. Our lip balms are not fragranced, undiluted, no additives, no fake things, everything is natural, pure, and they are safe”.

A couple who also deal in African wear with the brand name C2 Clothing, Mr Charles Cuammy and Mrs Cuammy said, “Our designs are very exclusive, the finishing tells the story, it’s impossible for one to get the same in town. You can wash it, and the stone wears will not fade off. Take a good look at the fabrics, these are not ordinary fabrics, they are top-quality fabrics from Turkey. Have a look at the designs, they are not ordinary designs”.

They expressed hope of making some good sales, envisaging that they add new customers to their line of clientele, after the two-day event.

About ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’

The key objective for the ‘This is Ghana’ exhibition is to redefine the narratives about indigenous product packaging.

The exhibition is a gathering of local SMEs, startups, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition will offer a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana products, and indigenous service offerings.

Citi TV/Citi FM offers patrons the opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant showcase of authentic Ghanaian products and services at the biggest trade fair and exhibition.

Join Citi TV and Citi FM this Saturday to promote, support, and patronize various Ghanaian products, solutions, and services from innovative agricultural practices, renewable energy solutions, manufacturing industries, and the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Ghanaian entrepreneurs.