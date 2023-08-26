Former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign, Yaw Buaben Asamoa is not pleased with the alleged breach of rules in the party’s ongoing super delegates conference in the North East Region, as well as the assault on their agent.

“In the North East, they have beaten our agent, our agent is in the hospital, and they were showing the votes because they voted for the Vice President. They have been asked to show the votes.”

“If they add the results it is obviously a public sham, that is why I am telling the entire world including His Excellency, the president to put his foot down because if we all make rules, and we decide that the rules will not be enforced [it doesn’t auger well]. The rules are for the benefit of the candidates and the public and yet on the grounds they are not enforced. Force will be applied, impunity is applied then the result is a sham,” he stated.

The North East regional coordinator for NPP’s flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyeremanten, was brutally attacked leaving him hospitalised.

Ali Zakaria was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

According to him, he was outnumbered and caught off guard and found himself on the receiving end of the macho men’s aggression.

Zakaria was rushed to the Regional hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

In a related development, another flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has also claimed that his agent was also chased out of the voting centre.

In a viral video, the Assin Central MP promised to fight the government if attacks on his agents continue.