The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who is one of the 10 candidates vying to be elected to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, says he is optimistic of winning the Super Delegates Congress by 80% and being among the top three to qualify from the Central Region.

The NPP is seeking to reduce the number of aspirants from 10 to 5 ahead of the party’s congress in November this year.

The 10 aspirants are Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former Agriculture Minister; Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central; Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former party General Secretary; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister; Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President.

The election is being held nationwide with over 900 delegates taking part.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, there was initial intimidation prior to the elections, but that has been resolved, opening the way for a free process.