The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, says although the conduct of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, may not be unlawful, such unethical acts dwindle the public confidence in the government to protect the public purse.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah is currently under investigation by the Special Prosecutor for over 1 million dollars, 300,000 euros and millions of Ghana Cedis allegedly stolen from her residence by her house helps.

Reacting to the approval of Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey as the Deputy Special Prosecutor, the former Minority Leader called for a review of the asset declaration regime to tackle such incidents.

“In fighting graft like this matter of Cecilia Dapaah, which’s unethical but not necessarily unlawful, I maintain that because of the high office we all occupy, when you engage in such conduct, it raises eyebrows. This Parliament must rise up to the occasion, review our criminal legislation, and our assets declaration regime must be reviewed in total.”

“Nobody knows who has what, who got what, how you did you get it, nobody knows. When MPs and ministers of state engage in conduct that is unethical, not necessarily unlawful, the public trust dwindles,” he said.