The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, was elected as the first President of the brand-new Certified Innovation Professionals Association (CIPA) at its inaugural ceremony held at NiBS, Accra, on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

Membership of the association is drawn from NiBS graduates in the Certified Innovation Professional (CIP) program, who have successfully graduated from the CIP Cohort 1 graduating class.

The Certified Innovation Professional (CIP) program, organized under the School of Executive Development (SED), targets organizational leaders in private and public institutions.

In his remarks, the President of the University, Professor Kwaku Attuahene-Gima, who is ranked number two in the world in the arena of innovation, stated that the only way to overcome challenges as a nation is to prioritize creativity and innovation in solving problems.

The world-renowned innovation leader, Prof. Attuahene-Gima, emphasized that it takes leaders in organizations to innovate to higher levels in order to stay relevant and globally competitive in all sectors of development.

Dr. Boadu, who is a doctoral alumnus of NiBS, called on organizational leaders, in private or public institutions, to take advantage of the programs offered at NiBS to be able to shape their visions and mindsets in keeping organizations afloat in this Internet-led space with all its strengths and weaknesses.

Present at the graduation ceremony were; Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education (General Education), faculty members, staff, among others.