In a significant stride towards bridging the digital gender gap, Vodafone Ghana opened its doors to 100 young girls from the Bono East, Bono, and Ahafo regions, hosting them at its headquarters in Accra for the National Girls-in-ICT Open Day.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, the initiative aligns seamlessly with Vodafone Ghana’s core values of diversity and inclusion.

The girls, aged between 10 and 15, were treated to an engaging and informative day, filled with hands-on experiences that offered a glimpse into the diverse world of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Activities ranged from a mentorship workshop to practical sessions on Cybersecurity, Robotics, Networking, Solutions Development, and Digital Transformation.

The mentoring sessions were led by the Vodafone Ghana Women in Technology team, providing key and basic information about the different aspects of technology. They also provided valuable insights and inspiration in engaging sessions to encourage the girls to take up STEM learning. Juliana Ametoworgo, an Radio Frequency Plan & Performance Specialist at Vodafone Ghana and one of the facilitators, said, “I found these mentoring sessions truly inspiring. Personally, I was very impressed with their interest and knowledge in technology, and I am confident with the right guidance these girls will be leading the technology space in the near future.”

One of the enthusiastic participants, 13-year-old Yaa Awhenepa Osei, a student of Nkoranza Methodist Senior High School, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization and Vodafone Ghana. She said, “This programme has boosted my initiative, interest, and confidence in pursing ICT.”

Commenting on the significance on the event, Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, said “This initiative is a stepping stone towards a future where young women see no boundaries in the ICT sector. By opening our doors and sharing our knowledge, we’re not just educating these girls about technology; we’re inspiring them to envision a world where they are the innovators, leaders, and change-makers. At Vodafone Ghana, we believe in the power of diversity, and we’re committed to nurturing the next generation of female tech leaders.”

The event showcased the potential within the ICT industry and laid the groundwork for nurturing a new generation of female tech leaders. By providing these young girls with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration they need, Vodafone Ghana has reinforced its dedication to closing the digital gender gap and igniting a passion for technology and innovation.