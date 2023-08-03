The 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections will take place on Wednesday, September 27 with the GFA confirming the election date in a statement release.

GFA President Kurt Okraku confirmed at the 27th Ordinary Congress held in July that he will seek reelection to get the opportunity to serve in office for another four-year term.

At the Congress, a 50,000 Ghana Cedis fee was approved by Congress as the charge interested Presidential candidates have to pay.

Former GFA Vice President and Owner of Planners Athletic Club, George Afriyie, has announced his intention to run for the President’s office.

The election of successful candidates to fill positions in the GFA’s Regional Associations will take place two days after the Presidential Elections on September 29.

Individuals interested in running for several positions can pick up nomination forms from Monday, August 7 at 9:00 GMT. The exercise is scheduled to close on Friday, August 11 at 17:00 GMT.

Vetting of the candidates runs from August 21 to August 25 and aggrieved candidates would have up until August 31 to appeal the decisions of the vetting committee.

