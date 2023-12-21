President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed bewilderment over the underwhelming performance of the national football team, the Black Stars, in recent tournaments despite the abundance of talent in the country.

Addressing the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the Jubilee House, he acknowledged the heightened expectations stemming from Ghana’s 41-year trophy drought and pledged unwavering support for the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2024.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the President, an ardent football fan, recognized the challenges faced by the team in recent games and assured the Black Stars of his commitment to providing whatever resources they need. Emphasizing the global presence of talented Ghanaian players, he expressed confusion about the team’s underperformance in tournaments.

“As an avid football fan, I am very much aware of the challenges that confront us, as results have not been good in recent games. But you can count on me for the necessary support,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Adom Online. “We have some very good talents scattered across the globe, so I don’t understand why we shouldn’t perform in tournaments.”

Acknowledging the nation’s football obsession, President Akufo-Addo urged the GFA to steer the game in the right direction.

With the upcoming AFCON in neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire, he stressed the importance of supporting the technical team and players to ensure success. Reflecting on the prolonged absence of a major trophy, he underscored the significance of the tournament and urged everyone involved to strive for success.

He added: “Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path. We have the Africa Cup of Nations in a few days, and it is our responsibility to give the technical team and the playing body the needed support to succeed in neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire. “It’s been forty-one years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015. Expectations are very high, so let’s do our best to make this tournament a success.”

Ghana has been drawn into a group alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique for the AFCON, set to be hosted in the Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later, and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.