A GH¢80,000 project to celebrate Ghanaian creatives in the music and art space was over the weekend launched by Ghana, a subsidiary of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC that produces orijin bitters.

Dubbed ‘Orijin Untamed’, it would bring together creatives from the length and breadth of the country to display their creativity.

This project forms part of activities to mark the 8th anniversary of Orijin Ghana.

Commenting on the launch of Orijin Untamed, the Marketing Manager of International Spirits and Ready to Drink brands at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Ms Yaa Amoah-Owusu said the talent would be in organised in Tamale, Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi.

On persons who could participate in the contest, she said all resident Ghanaians between the ages of 18-29 years with a valid national Identification card, had read the terms and conditions, made digital submissions on their social media platforms, and tagged Orijin Ghana.

“Our mission is to go on a Talent hunt for people who have the talent in music and arts, we will nurture them and bring them to Accra for the grand finale and the overall winner will win GHC80,000”, she explained.

She added the purpose of this project was to give all creatives an equal opportunity to excel in their line of work as long as they satisfied the project’s requirements.

The Marketing and Innovation Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Ms Estella Muzito in her remarks added that as part of the 8th anniversary, the bottles of the Orijin beverage would be given a new look.

She explained that the content however remains unchanged but only the appearance of the bottle and packaging would see some new changes.

On what consumers should expect from the brand, she said “We are heralding a time as Africans and we need to tap into our culture. We are just encouraging our consumers to be original and authentic and that’s what our drink is about.”

As part of efforts to deepen ties with Ghanaians, she explained that there were lots of talented people in Ghana hence their decision to initiate the “Orijin Untamed” project to support creative people and also give back to society.