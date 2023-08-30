A six-bedroom doctors’ bungalow constructed by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has been handed over to the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, at a ceremony held in Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ghana Health Service, doctors and nurses, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Akousa Asabea Annoh, board members of GNGC, lawyer John Darko, Nana Asiaa Benneh Beyeemah I, Nana Owusu Ababio, the Okyenhene and his entourage, among others.

Speaking at the commissioning, Osagyefo Amoati Ofori Panin II expressed gratitude to Ghana Gas for the project and advised people to ensure proper maintenance of government buildings.

He touched on the gas company’s contributions to most parts of the country in the areas of health, education, sports, and others.

He urged the doctors and nurses who will be staying in the bungalow to take good care of it.

“A lot of people who live in government bungalows should take care of them as if they were their own,” he said. “They should maintain them well for the next users in the future.”

He explained that doctors often leave Kyebi after a short time because there are no houses for them to stay in.

“If doctors will come to Kyebi and get a place to stay, then the schools in Kyebi should also be good so their children can go to school here and they can stay here for a longer time,” he said.

He also appealed to authorities to add more bungalows for nurses so that they can also have a place to stay.

“Doctors alone cannot stay here if nurses don’t have a place to stay,” he said. “That is not a good thing.”

Board member of Ghana Gas lawyer John Darko lauded the contribution of President Nana Akufo-Addo through Ghana Gas in the areas of sports, education, health, water and sanitation in all 16 regions of the country.

Medical Superintendent of Kyebi Government Hospital Dr. Richard Nii Darku Dodoo expressed his happiness with the gesture and said it will help deploy more doctors and nurses to Kyebi.

He said it will also provide a place to house doctors who need a sound mind to provide proper treatment to patients.

According to him, the Kyebi Government Hospital currently has a staff population of over 400, and 12 staff members are currently pursuing specialist programs and will come back to offer their services to the people of Abuakwa South and beyond.

Dr. Richard Dodoo requested the support of the establishment of a staff village, which will not only alleviate the housing problems faced by doctors and nurses, but will also foster a strong sense of community within the hospital premises.

“I stand here today to offer my heart-filled gratitude to Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Gyantuahemaa, Ghana Gas for their commitment to our hospital and the community,” he expressed.

Senior Manager at the CSR Department of Ghana Gas Stephen Donkor touched on the gas company’s contributions to healthcare in all 16 regions of Ghana, and touted Ghana Gas’s contribution to nation-building.

He stressed that the gas company has its footprint all over the Eastern Region.