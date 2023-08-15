Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called for a collaboration between the government and the general public to fight and reduce corruption.

Addressing the deeply rooted corruption challenges within Ghana, which prompted the establishment of the Office Of The Special Prosecutor, Mr. Agyapong highlighted that combating this deeply ingrained problem needs the active involvement of Ghanaians as partners, working in tandem with the government’s initiatives to combat corruption.

He argued that it was a grievous mistake to launch a fight against corruption without first changing to minds of Ghanaians to let them know they are stakeholders in the fight.

“I think we made a mistake by not changing the mindset of Ghanaians because if you want to fight corruption in this country, whatever decision you are coming out with, Ghanaians should be your partners, partners in the sense that you should educate Ghanaians to let them know this has gone wrong and we have to correct it and that if we don’t, it is not good for our country and development.”

Mr. Agyapong also lashed out at members of parliament for taking entrenched positions in accordance with their party’s directives which he said makes it difficult to fight corruption.

“In Parliament, we take entrenched positions. If it is NPP, you see NPP members of parliament supporting and if it is NDC, you see NDC members of parliament supporting and when it happens like that, it makes it difficult to fight corruption.”

“For us to change Ghana and reduce corruption, we have to educate every Ghanaian on corruption and every Ghanaian should be a partner to the government so that we begin to let them know that even being late for work is corruption,” the Assin North lawmaker further told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV.