The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has taken disciplinary action against 27 officers, comprising three senior officers and 24 junior officers, for their involvement in various offences that have brought the reputation of the Service into disrepute.

The interdictions were announced in a circular signed by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi.

The officers in question have been accused of engaging in activities such as recruitment and/or visa fraud, among other offences, which contravene Regulation 138 (1)(a) and (k) of the Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2245).

The interdictions are aimed at facilitating thorough investigations into the cases, in accordance with internal disciplinary procedures. Following the investigations, necessary legal action will be taken against those found culpable.

The interdicted officers are identified as Chief Superintendent Philipson Adeti, Superintendent Dominic Eshun, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Marvin Essandoh, Senior Inspector (Snr. Insp.) Augustine Nuamah, Snr. Insp. Martin Owusu, Inspector (Insp.) Stephen Kofi Acheampong, Insp. Patrick Asante, Insp. Benjamin Darko, Assistant Inspector (Asst. Insp.) Victor Donkor, Asst. Insp. Daniel Danso Ntiamoah, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Ahorlu, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Elorm Addo, Asst. Insp. Hamdiya Abass, Asst. Insp. Elizabeth Quainoo, Asst. Insp Isaac Dzihlornu, Asst. Insp. Edmund Agbotey, Asst. Insp. Mary Agyemang Duah, Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Iddrisu Adam, ICO Christopher Torgbenu, ICO Joseph Ampomah, and ICO Francis Dabi.

The remaining officers include Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) Cosmos Dakora, AICO I Ebenezer Azumah, AICO I Bright Buabeng, AICO I Collins Nyarko, AICO II Solomon Koney Laryea, and AICO II Samuel Kuranchie.

The GIS in a statement signed by C/Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta encouraged members of the public who may have been victims of the alleged acts of these officers to come forward and provide information to assist in the ongoing investigations.