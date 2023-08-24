In a bid to properly tackle fraud involving foreigners in the Ashanti Region, the Ghana Immigration Service has set up its first-ever Document Fraud Office in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Given the growing number of foreigners in the Ashanti Region, concerns have arisen regarding the necessity of thorough scrutiny to authenticate their activities.

Following the setting up of the document fraud office, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah expressed confidence that this will properly help resolve challenges associated with the operation of foreigners in the region.

He said this initiative is particularly crucial considering the ongoing developments such as the Kumasi International Airport and the Boankra Inland Port projects.

“In fact, those who conceived the idea to establish such an office here in Kumasi have been very proactive in their thinking and their deeds. This is so because sooner or later we will be having an international airport in Kumasi, and we will have people flying directly from various countries across the world into Kumasi and the documentation aspect is of great significance. Again we have under construction the Boankra inland project which is likely to bring foreigners directly to Kumasi.”

“So the timely examination of documents to detect is of paramount importance and I bow my head to those who took the initiative to establish this office…Let me take this opportunity also to mention that it is going to make the work of the Regional Security Council a bit easier because sometimes some foreigners are arrested and sent to GIS office and the document will have to be taken to Accra, and we all know that this will take some time, but that will no more be the case,” he stated.