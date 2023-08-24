Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed strong conviction that the Vice President will emerge as the winner in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference, slated for Saturday, August 26.

In his opinion, the outcome of Saturday’s elections will significantly influence the results of the forthcoming Super Delegates’ Conference scheduled for November.

In a conversation with Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s “Cituation Room,” Dr Boako dismissed the notion that the former Minister of Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, will secure victory in the elections.

“There’s a tacit admission that Alan Kyerematen will not be number one on Saturday. We are very confident that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will get the highest number of votes on Saturday. You can’t downplay it, a journey of a thousand kilometres begins with a step. The results of Saturday will give us an indication of what November 4, will be like”.

He further expressed confidence that Dr Bawumia will garner more than 70% of the votes cast, contrary to polls which suggest he will score 70%.

He stated that Dr. Bawumia will also emerge victorious in the Super Delegates Conference in November.

“It is important to know that we are one party with different people. The psychology of the college of people who will vote on Saturday are the same people who will vote on November 4. Saturday, the people will vote to send the signal that this is the direction the party wants.

“The percentage of the polls we disagree, but we think that Dr Bawumia will get more than 70% votes. There have been several polls that have come up with different indications. We have not conducted such polls, but we have our own internal polls, which we have not communicated. The Vice President will not get less than 72%, he will get more, there’s no doubt about it”.

The Special Delegates Conference is expected to start at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Some 900 NPP delegates will on Saturday, August 26, vote to reduce the 10 presidential aspirants to five.

The nationwide poll follows months of intensive campaigning by the aspirants across the length and breadth of the country to win the hearts and minds of the delegates in whose hands their destiny lies.