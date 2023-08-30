The Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu has appealed to the police not to re-enter Godenu, a village near Hohoe in the Volta Region to reignite and escalate the disturbance which led to the loss of lives, injuries and the destruction of several properties.

This follows a violent disturbance in the village which resulted in a Police patrol vehicle being set ablaze by some members of the village.

According to the Police, the disturbance occurred on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after a patrol vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider.

The motorbike rider sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Some members of the community became angry and started throwing stones at the Police patrol vehicle.

The Police officers in the vehicle tried to disperse the crowd, but the crowd became more violent and set the patrol vehicle on fire.

Two people died in the violence, and the motorbike rider who was injured in the accident is still receiving medical attention.

Speaking with Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Amewu said “I tried to put IGP together with the chief of the area, we tried to calm the situation but the guys I still understand are very angry, the youth of the community and one of them called me to tell me that the police are remobilising to get back to the community.”

“And I am just using this medium to appeal if the police commander there is listening or whoever is listening should ask them to stop immediately because that will create more tension and chaos if they dare to reenter the community because the chief is still in charge and the kind of training that the IGP has given to the police I expect that to materialise in their efforts and activities. So I am just pleading that they shouldn’t dare to enter the community.”

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Hohoe, Noble Daniel Awume added the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, August 31, 2023, on the incident for investigations to commence.

Meanwhile, the Police have restored calm in Godenu.

Security has been beefed up in Hohoe Township and its surrounding communities to ensure law and order.

The Police have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police in their investigations.