The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed his intention to initiate a transformative agenda aimed at reshaping the mindsets of all Ghanaians when elected president.

Speaking in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Agyapong said his strategy involves collaborating with musicians from across Ghana to create a collection of inspiring and heroic songs which will instil a sense of patriotism in Ghanaians.

These songs, spanning various genres including R&B, Highlife, Reggae, and Gospel, are intended to serve as catalysts for positive change in the mindset of the Ghanaian population.

“What I will do is I will bring all musicians together to let them come up with heroic songs and we will organise a concert like we are the world [there will be] R&B, Highlife, Reggae, Gospel, we will all come together to play all these songs then after that we will give it to the media and schools to play for Ghanaians to be patriotic, honest and disciplined.”

Mr Agyapong believes that his ambitious plan to collaborate with musicians and use their collective artistic talents to instil positive values aligns with his goal of fostering a more united and morally conscious Ghana.

Addressing the deeply rooted corruption challenges within Ghana, which prompted the establishment of the Office Of The Special Prosecutor, Mr. Agyapong highlighted that combating this deeply ingrained problem needs the active involvement of Ghanaians as partners, working in tandem with the government’s initiatives to combat corruption.

He argued that it was a grievous mistake to launch a fight against corruption without first changing to minds of Ghanaians to let them know they are stakeholders in the fight.

“I think we made a mistake by not changing the mindset of Ghanaians because if you want to fight corruption in this country, whatever decision you are coming out with, Ghanaians should be your partners, partners in the sense that you should educate Ghanaians to let them know this has gone wrong and we have to correct it and that if we don’t, it is not good for our country and development.”