Healthcare professionals at the Maternity Wing of Mampong Government Hospital have issued a stern warning regarding their intention to initiate a sit-down strike, commencing on Monday, August 14th, 2023.

The catalyst for this decision stems from the recent action taken by the administration of the Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training College. This action involves the closure of a passage leading to the hospital’s maternity unit.

These healthcare workers are facing the dilemma of having to use a bushy road due to the blocked route.

They say this decision has not only compromised their safety due to increased security risks, as numerous colleagues have previously encountered attacks, but has also caused distress for patients.

The patients, who are now compelled to cover greater distances as a result of the route’s closure, frequently experience exacerbated health issues.

Speaking to Citi News, the aggrieved healthcare staff emphasized their conviction that resorting to a strike represents the sole viable approach to compelling the resolution of their grievances.

“The hospital is a twin hospital and the road that has been blocked is the main road that links the two hospitals together. It is impeding the exchange of goods and services between the maternity wing and the general wing. Our staff live behind the gate, and they are always not able to get to attend to emergencies on time, so we want management to address this issue so that there will be peace between the staff and the people in the neighbourhood.”

“If by Monday we don’t hear anything from the leaders, then we will commence a sit-down strike.”