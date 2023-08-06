The Pan-African movement, Africans Rising, has strongly condemned the recent military takeover in Niger.

On July 27, soldiers, primarily from the presidential guard, seized Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, leading to the dissolution of the constitution, suspension of all institutions, and the closure of the nation’s borders.

President Mohamed Bazoum remains in the custody of the presidential guard since Wednesday, July 2. In response to the concerning developments, Africans Rising has called on international and regional bodies, including ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union, to engage in constructive dialogues with all relevant actors to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Africans Rising emphasized the need for peaceful resolutions and expressed disagreement with the threats of military intervention currently issued by some ECOWAS member states.

The movement firmly believes that such actions would lead to the loss of innocent lives and cause further destruction to the already troubled nation. Instead, they advocate for dialogue and diplomatic measures that do not exacerbate the plight of the impoverished population.

The movement has further advised European and Western powers to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of African states. They firmly reject any attempts to turn West Africa or any part of Africa into a battleground for proxy wars between competing powers. Africans Rising asserts Africa’s sovereignty and independence, emphasizing that the continent should not be treated as an extension of any other country or continent.

“We must resist any moves that will make West Africa or any part of Africa the threatre of war by proxy between competing powers. It is very important for external powers from West and East to steer clear of Africa’s internal affairs and desist from making reckless statements hinting at military action. We will not tolerate any such rhetoric. Africa is not the extension of any other country or continent.”

Below is Africans Rising statement