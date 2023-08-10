Some delegates at the Abuakwa North constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have appealed to the party’s leadership to reinstate parliamentary candidate hopeful, Edgar Asamoa Boateng, ahead of the parliamentary primaries on August 25.

The delegates contend that the upcoming elections must be competitive, and that no candidate should be declared winner for contesting unopposed.

It will be recalled that the NDC suspended Edgar Asamoah Boateng on July 25 after he sought a court injunction to prevent the party from holding both the presidential and parliamentary primaries, in all the 275 constituencies.

Mr. Boateng sought a high court injunction on the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC due to what he described as a lack of a voters’ register provided to his aspirants.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC informed Mr. Boateng that his conduct breached Article 49 (1) (d) of the Party’s constitution.

Speaking to Citi News about the matter at the party head office in Accra, the delegates called on the party to expedite investigations ahead of the primaries.

“There have been rumors that they have suspended one candidate called Edgar Asamoa Boateng. We think that there is no need for them to suspend him. So we are here for our seniors [leadership] to look into the matter and solve it properly. Because if they decide not to step in, it will affect the NDC at Abuakwa constituency in the 2024 general elections. We don’t want that thing to happen. We don’t want any unopposed candidate. We want a free and fair election to be conducted. If team A or team B wins, we are all NDC members. That is what we are here to say to them.”

Another NDC delegate in the constituency also said, “If there’s something wrong, they should let the delegates know. They shouldn’t cover-up. If there’s any problem behind his suspension, they should let us know.”