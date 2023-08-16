The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its decision to organise a series of actions to force the government to withdraw the 10% betting tax.

The party described the tax as unfair saying it will only worsen the burden and deteriorating economic conditions of young people in the country.

Deputy Youth Organiser of the NDC, Osman Ayariga on Eyewitness News on Citi FM charged the government to find ways to resolve its recklessness which he said has led to widespread suffering, and not transfer its economic mess to the youth.

He assured that the opposition NDC will use any lawful means necessary to compel the government to rescind its decision.

“We are all going through hardship due to the recklessness and incompetence of this government, and we will be showing a roadmap on what we are going to do to press upon this government to rescind its decision so far as the 10 percent tax on bet earnings is concerned.”

“We are going to picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional and lawful agitations as a measure of resistance and to instigate young people to confront officials of this government to demand an end to the corruption and insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia failed brigade.”

He further dismissed the assertion by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that young persons who engage in betting are lazy.

Osman Ayariga insisted that the youths’ love for betting is a result of the government’s incompetence and resultant hardship.

“The youth of Ghana are hardworking, and it is only an incompetent government that will say Ghanaian youth are lazy, so let it not be said anywhere that the youth of Ghana are lazy. The youth are suffering due to the incompetence of this administration because it has failed to provide jobs for the youth and the bet they engage in is the effect of the government’s inability to provide jobs for the youth and we in the NDC are here for the youth, and we will stand with them.”