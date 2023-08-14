A 35-year-old alleged paedophile who is standing trial at the Wa Circuit today pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts of defilement filed against him by state prosecutors.

The 35-year-old, Ahmed Rashid also denied 5 other charges of attempted defilement at the court presided over by Jonathan Avogo.

Today was the second time the accused paedophile, appeared at the Wa Circuit court to answer charges of defilement and attempted defilement preferred against him by state prosecutors.

Like his first appearance at the court last Monday, hundreds of residents within the Wa town today thronged the court to witness the proceedings.

State prosecutors, led by a principal state attorney, Saeed Abdul- Shakuur, representing the state, revised the earlier 12 counts of defilement against the accused and mounted 5 different dockets which contained 15 defilement charges and 5 attempted cases of defilement.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read to him in open court.

The court granted a request by prosecutors to have a daily trial of the case and to remand the accused person until the final determination of the case.

The principal state attorney charged the public not to lose sight of their watchdog role in the case.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday for trial to begin.